The Creamy Difference Between Butter Chicken And Chicken Tikka Masala

There are so many delectable Indian dishes, including dal, biryani, vindaloo, and more. Still, many diners opt for such dependable dishes as butter chicken or chicken tikka masala. Both have luscious textures and vibrant, gently spiced tomato gravies. Nevertheless, you might be wondering about the differences between these popular chicken dishes.

The velvety, creamy texture of butter chicken's tomato sauce comes from butter — and not an insignificant amount. Recipes usually call for two to three tablespoons of butter. The creamy texture is enhanced by around 100 milliliters (one-third cup) of heavy cream and, sometimes, cashews. The butter and the cream combine to make a silky sauce that clings to the marinated chunks of chicken.

With a thicker, chunkier cream-based sauce with onions, chicken tikka masala is not as smooth. It also tends to be spicier than butter chicken. The heat, however, is tamed by the cream. Without the butter, though, the sauce is not as velvety.