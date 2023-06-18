The Flour Combo Courteney Cox Says Makes The Best Cookies

Using bread and cake flour to make chocolate chip cookies may be unique, but the concept isn't new, with The New York Times printing the recipe for renowned pastry chef Jacques Torres' chocolate chip cookies in 2008. Torres calls the bread and cake flour combo the secret to his famous chocolate chip cookies, telling GMA that "all-purpose flour is good for everything, but not really for nothing," and he advocates finding your own mix of the two flours for baking cookies. "The way you like them, that is called adjusting the flour," he says.

Courteney Cox's baking partner in her Instagram video is Paul Cassell, owner of Paul Cassell Bakes. Cassell makes and sells everything from snickerdoodles with cinnamon and cardamom to your basic oatmeal cookie. The recipe he makes with Courteney Cox is for chocolate chunk cookies with a Maldon sea salt sprinkle, which he sells on his website and is described as "a mix of 66% Belgian couverture chocolate discs and milk chocolate chunks."

While you can buy a dozen of Cassell's cookies for $48 on his website, Cox and Cassell's video shows you how to make them at home. It just might make you skip the all-purpose flour in your next batch of chocolate chip cookies.