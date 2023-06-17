Where To Find The Best Frozen Custard In America

If you want to find the best frozen custard shop in the country, might we recommend you take a trek to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where, upon arrival, you pick up a rock and throw it up in the air? Wherever it lands, it's likely to be near someone enjoying that delicious recipe comprised of at least 10% butterfat and 1.4% egg yolk. After a few minutes of watching said custard eater enjoying the concoction, you'll wonder if you must beg for a bite of his vanilla custard covered with crumbled Oreos. Or if you'll just go ahead and find a frozen custard restaurant and bust out the five bucks necessary to get your own. That shouldn't be too hard. Word has it that Wisconsin has the highest concentration of frozen custard shops in the world, so our rock-throwing method would likely work as well as any when you need help finding a cone of your own.

This isn't to say that Milwaukee is the only place where you'll find frightfully good frozen custard. For those who enjoy a good foodie diaspora story, you'll find it if you follow the frozen custard trail back to its beginnings on the East Coast. Over 100 years and almost 1,000 miles stand between Milwaukee and the first frozen custard, which is more than enough time to perfect this classic treat, making our job of finding the top 12 frozen custard restaurants in the U.S. a challenging but yummy task.