How Bobby Flay Always Helps Alex Guarnaschelli In The Kitchen - Exclusive

While Alex Guarnaschelli has admitted that she didn't like Bobby Flay before she met him, she was pleasantly surprised when they first spoke in person. The "Ciao House" star told People she thought he seemed too cool with his grill and spatula on his series but said she couldn't have been more wrong, and now he's one of her closest friends.

Guarnaschelli divulged to us that Flay not only helps her feel more self-assured, but he is also very intuitive and always knows the right thing to say. "We need a lot of conversation about confidence and believing in yourself and in your own abilities," she said. "... I'm interested in anything that builds confidence. You know when someone says something to you at the right moment and you're like, 'How did you even know that kind of feeling?'"

