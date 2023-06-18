The Difference Between Rodizio And Churrascaria At Brazilian Steakhouses

Brazilian steakhouses are a carnivore's dream come true. With their seemingly endless supply of succulent, spiced meats, they've become a popular dining destination for people around the world — even outside Brazil. If you're brand new to this widely celebrated culinary experience, there are some key vocabulary words to familiarize yourself with before you book a reservation, including rodizio and churrascaria. While these terms are sometimes used interchangeably, there are some important differences between the two you should know about.

Rodizio — which means "rotation" in Portuguese — is a style of all-you-can-eat buffet in which servers bring giant skewers of meat to your table and carve it directly onto your plate. Think of it as a never-ending parade of meat that has been seasoned with rock salt and cooked over an open flame. Rodizio is all about variety, so you can enjoy a range of beef, pork, chicken, lamb, and even exotic meats like alligator and ostrich. You get to try a little bit of everything, and you can keep asking for more until you're satisfied.

Churrascaria, on the other hand, refers to a type of restaurant where a variety of meats are cooked churrasco-style, or skewered and cooked over a flame. A churrascaria typically has a fixed menu from which you can order your food à la carte and have it served to you. Churrascaria focuses on quality, so you can expect your meal to be of the highest caliber.