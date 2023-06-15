Costco's New Mango Smoothie Is A Major Food Court Fail

While many of Costco's food court items, like the famed $1 hot dog, are popular with customers, others seem to miss the mark. The warehouse store's new mango smoothie is the latest food court item to receive a mixed response, but honestly, most of its reviews skew toward negative.

One TikTok user described the mango smoothie as "delicious" and claimed their son wanted a second one. However, the vast majority of customers claimed the smoothie tasted bitter and not at all like the fresh mangoes they were expecting. Reddit users suggested the mango smoothie tasted like overripe mangoes, and others likened it to baby food.

Costco's food court smoothies have been a source of contention for years, with its fruit smoothie replacing the beloved berry smoothie and the mango smoothie, in turn, replacing the fruit smoothie. That said, considering how even mango lovers are against this smoothie, there must be some explanation behind the controversy.