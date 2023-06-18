The Biggest Difference Between Freshwater And Saltwater Shrimp

Shrimp has long been a popular seafood delicacy. We all remember gobbling down the little pink crescents dipped in cocktail sauce at New Year's Eve parties and weddings. But it might be surprising to learn that this ubiquitous diminutive crustacean comes in a variety of types and flavors. One of the key distinctions is whether they are freshwater or saltwater shrimp. The differences between these two categories — including size and taste — significantly impact culinary choices.

Freshwater shrimp are usually larger than saltwater shrimp and due to the fact that many freshwater species are inedible, they do not undergo the intense fishing that saltwater shrimp do. (They are, instead, popular aquarium inhabitants, because of their distinctive colors.) Freshwater Shrimp are generally known for their milder slightly sweet flavor, and for having more flesh and thin shells. These are ideal for dishes that give them center-of-the-plate status and for those that require subtle flavors, allowing other ingredients to shine. Saltwater Shrimp are known for their robust and distinct umami flavors that can vary among species, with some exhibiting sweeter undertones. This shrimp is often preferred for dishes that benefit from a pronounced seafood taste.