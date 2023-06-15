Lab-Grown Chicken Could Be Hitting Shelves Sooner Than You Think

Eat Just, Inc. is often mistakenly thought of as a vegan company by many consumers, thanks to its JUST Egg, which has become a go-to product for many looking for a plant-based option to make scrambled eggs, quiches, and other popular egg-based dishes. Sprinkle a little Kala Malak — aka black salt — on them, and few people can tell the difference from chicken-laid eggs. The product has become so popular that even "Iron Chef's" Ming Tsai has collaborated with JUST Egg for one of his plant-based breakfast items.

Many fans of the company's grocery items have no idea that Eat Just, Inc., has a vision that extends well beyond plant-based eggs. It is now closer than ever to bringing GOOD Meat, grown in laboratories from animal cells, to consumers in grocery stores and restaurants. Eat Just, Inc., along with Upside Foods, which has been working on creating cell-cultivated products since 2015, received approval this month for cell-grown chicken to be labeled as "cell-cultivated chicken" by the USDA.

"Good Meat received approval of our label on June 8 and we began working toward that and the formal grant of inspection (GOI) prior to the FDA's 'no questions' letter," Eat Just's Vice President Andrew Noyes told VegNews. Once the companies receive a Grant of Inspection (GOI) from the USDA, it shouldn't be long before we start seeing cell-grown chicken sold in the United States.