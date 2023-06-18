The Chick-Fil-A Menu Hack To Relive The Discontinued Chicken Salad

From fried chicken sandwiches to crispy waffle fries, Chick-fil-A has some tried and true classics on its menu. But occasionally, the fast food juggernaut removes beloved items from the menu, leaving some fans disappointed. In 2017, Chick-fil-A discontinued its chicken salad sandwich. Chick-fil-A corporate leaders told Today, "The decision to remove chicken salad from the menu was a difficult one." Chick-fil-A acknowledged in its statement to Today that although many customers loved the sandwich, the company "also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu."

Even six years later, people on Twitter are still craving the chicken salad sandwich. One Chick-fil-A customer tweeted, "I will not rest until Chick-fil-A brings back the chicken salad sandwich." Lucky for fans of the long-gone chicken salad sandwich, a Chick-fil-A menu hacker on TikTok shared a trick to help enthusiasts relive the magic of the original recipe.

Apparently, all you need to recreate the chicken salad sandwich is a fried chicken sandwich and a packet of creamy salsa dressing. Simply take the filet and shake it up in a bag with creamy salsa dressing before reassembling the sandwich.

Although it's not exactly the same as the original, the social media user swears by her menu hack. The creamy salsa is made with garlic, bell peppers, jalapeno, tomato puree, and egg yolk – a common ingredient in mayo that helps give this spicy TikTok dupe a familiar, creamy flair.