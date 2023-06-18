The Chick-Fil-A Menu Hack To Relive The Discontinued Chicken Salad
From fried chicken sandwiches to crispy waffle fries, Chick-fil-A has some tried and true classics on its menu. But occasionally, the fast food juggernaut removes beloved items from the menu, leaving some fans disappointed. In 2017, Chick-fil-A discontinued its chicken salad sandwich. Chick-fil-A corporate leaders told Today, "The decision to remove chicken salad from the menu was a difficult one." Chick-fil-A acknowledged in its statement to Today that although many customers loved the sandwich, the company "also heard from guests that they are looking for new tastes and fresh flavors on the menu."
Even six years later, people on Twitter are still craving the chicken salad sandwich. One Chick-fil-A customer tweeted, "I will not rest until Chick-fil-A brings back the chicken salad sandwich." Lucky for fans of the long-gone chicken salad sandwich, a Chick-fil-A menu hacker on TikTok shared a trick to help enthusiasts relive the magic of the original recipe.
Apparently, all you need to recreate the chicken salad sandwich is a fried chicken sandwich and a packet of creamy salsa dressing. Simply take the filet and shake it up in a bag with creamy salsa dressing before reassembling the sandwich.
Although it's not exactly the same as the original, the social media user swears by her menu hack. The creamy salsa is made with garlic, bell peppers, jalapeno, tomato puree, and egg yolk – a common ingredient in mayo that helps give this spicy TikTok dupe a familiar, creamy flair.
Try another Chick-fil-A chicken salad dupe
If you want something that mimics the original Chick-fil-A chicken salad with some of the original ingredients, we've got you covered. The original recipe is a simple combination of diced chicken breast, celery, mayo, sweet relish, and hard-boiled eggs. Although you may need to gather various items from home and at Chick-fil-A, if you're a chicken salad purist, consider trying out a hack that's as close to the original as you can get.
To make the perfect dupe, order a grilled chicken breast filet, a side of mayo, a side of pickles, and a couple of hard-boiled eggs taken from their cobb salad. Head home and dice up the chicken breast into bite-size pieces, add the egg, mayo, and celery and relish from your home pantry to a food processor, and blend. Enjoy with crackers, on bread, or straight out of the food processor! Trust us, it's the closest you'll get to the real deal.
Chick-fil-A tweeted that, despite the pleas of its customers, it has no imminent plans to reintroduce the chicken salad sandwich to its menu. Whether you like the simple spicy dupe with creamy salsa or the at-home copycat iteration, have fun building out your very own Chick-fil-A chicken salad.