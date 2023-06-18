The Cake Cutting Hack That Creates The Worst End Piece

While rectangular sheet cakes may not be too exciting, they have one appealing attribute: Slicing them is simple. Make a few perpendicular cuts to get several neat and square slices. However, slicing is not as straightforward with the gorgeous, round layer cakes seen all over Instagram. The traditional method is to cut them into triangular pieces like a pie, but this yields huge wedges of cake, fewer portions, and the occasional wary guest who asks to make theirs "just a sliver."

Thankfully, plenty of cake-cutting hacks are available from pastry chefs and mathematically-gifted home bakers who see the geometrical possibilities beyond a simple triangular wedge. One hack involves slicing an inner ring into the center of the cake, then serving shallow slices cut from the outer ring. Another method skips the knife for cutting the cake with a wine glass.

An easier and neater way is one technique shared on TikTok: Cut a round cake down the middle, then make cuts perpendicular to the first one to get several rectangular pieces. This approach is nearly perfect, except for one thing: The end slices are sad, thin, and barely have any cake. What are we supposed to do with those end slices? The beauty of this cake-cutting technique is that it's simple to do, plus slices can be as thick or thin as you'd like. However, by making straight cuts across a round cake, there's no avoiding those end slices.