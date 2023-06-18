Extremely Moldy Blue Brain Cheese Looks Like It Belongs In A Sci-Fi Film

You (hopefully) haven't seen zombie brains in real life, but if you had to summon a mental image, it might look something like blue brain cheese. But don't let its odd appearance affect the way you think about this soft cheese — the moldier, messier, and freakier cousin of blue cheese. A product of Switzerland, blue brain cheese is made out of raw milk from Fleckvieh cows. Its outer layer has grooves and ridges much like a brain, a texture that blue brain cheese develops due to a mold called geotrichum candidum. The blue hue comes from a kind of fungus called penicillium roqueforti, which leads the cheese to develop a spicy, piquant flavor.

Blue brain cheese develops different colors and flavors depending on how long it has been aged. The older the cheese, the darker it gets on the outside, and the more intense the flavors become. The cheese can turn orange, yellow, or black depending on its age, and which of the wild ambient molds it picks up along the way. Blue brain cheese usually comes in a plastic dome that allows it to age properly. Given the amount of mold on the cheese and the way it only looks more radioactive with time, you might be surprised to know that when young it has a surprisingly mellow flavor, which intensifies, deepens, and sharpens as it ages.