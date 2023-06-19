12 Cheeses You Should And Shouldn't Be Buying From Aldi

No one is entirely certain when people began producing cheese, but historians know that the process had already become popular during the height of the Roman Empire. Today, people across the world enjoy countless iterations of this beloved dairy product on its own and as part of other dishes. A typical U.S. resident eats over 40 pounds of cheese per year as of 2021, representing an increase of five pounds over the last 10 years.

Regarding cheese, the supermarket chain Aldi has made quite a name for itself. The company won the U.S. Product of the Year Award in the cheese category every year between 2020 and 2023, with a different product taking home the award each year. Aldi offers many basic cheeses consumers might expect to see at grocery stores, plus some exclusive flavors and seasonal varieties that are as unique as they are delicious. Some of the store's best cheeses are comparable to (or better than) high-end brands and are excellent options for your next cheese board. To that end, diehard Aldi fans have expressed their love for these cheeses across social media.

However, some products don't live up to these standards. Despite their reasonable prices, these sub-par cheeses aren't worth adding to your grocery list. Here are some of the best and worst cheeses Aldi currently has to offer.