Cameron Diaz's Fridge Full Of Wine And Salad Is Iconic

We've long been fascinated with celebrities and their habits: How they work out, what they use in their skincare routine, and of course, what they eat. From Selena Gomez's freezerstocked with at least a dozen different ice creams to Lea Michele's refrigerator full of fresh fruits and vegetables, we often look to celebrities to get an idea of what we would like to do better or to see how much differently their fridges look from our own.

Cameron Diaz recently teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Kitchen to release a dish for the meal delivery company. According to an Instagram video from Diaz, "Cameron's Summer Crunch Salad" contains "crisp gem lettuce, sweet-and-spicy mango slaw, crunchy snow peas, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, [and] avocado slices," plus "puffed rice, candied cashews, and goop Certified Clean cashew vinaigrette." It's also designed to be paired with a white wine from Diaz's company Avaline. Diaz's refrigerator is featured in the video, which looks to only contain bottles of wine and packaged salads. It caught some attention; one Instagram fan commented "Ideally this is how my fridge would look," with another proclaiming "This is my kind of fridge!"

Diaz's wine and salad-filled fridge may not be practical, but clearly, it's the kind of fridge many of us wish we had.