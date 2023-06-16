Starbucks Forced To Pay $25 Million In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

This week, former Starbucks regional director Shannon Phillips was awarded $25.6 million in "punitive and compensatory damages" following her 2018 termination from the company (via ABC). A New Jersey jury issued the verdict after a six day-trial to determine if Phillips' claim that she had been fired because she is white was indeed legitimate. The jury ruled unanimously in Phillips' favor.

Phillips' termination stemmed from an April 2018 incident in a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Starbucks store during which two black businessmen were denied access to the restroom while waiting for a business partner. A Starbucks employee (not Phillips) told the men the restroom was only for paying customers, and after they refused to purchase something, 911 was called with the accusation of trespassing. The men were arrested (via KHOU 11).

Following the incident, Kevin Johnson, the CEO of Starbucks at the time, issued a statement apologizing to the two men and assuring the public that the coffee company "stands firmly against discrimination or racial profiling." When Phillips was let go weeks later, however, she claimed racial discrimination was exactly what led to her termination.