The Biggest Twist On Outchef'd Season 2 Premiere Was The Langoustines

When it comes to cooking on a food competition show, contestants need to be prepared to cook anything that comes their way. On the Food Network show, "Outchef'd," home cooks face off in a head-to-head battle with a celebrity chef to cook one dish using a star ingredient. It's no easy feat considering some of the celebrity chefs. The season 2 premiere pitted home chef Trent against Rocco Dispirito with the signature ingredient, langoustine.

Unless you've eaten in a fine dining seafood restaurant, you're probably not very familiar with langoustine. Even though the crustacean resembles a crawfish, there are distinct differences between langoustines and crawfish. Crawfish meat tastes like a combination of lobster and shrimp, while langoustine has a naturally sweeter, more buttery flavor.

Crawfish is easier to catch, due to it growing in freshwater like lakes, while langoustines live in saltwater oceans. Langoustines are also much more expensive than crawfish, with langoustines selling upwards of $45 per pound, while crawfish are far more affordable at around $6 per pound. Since many home cooks have not cooked with langoustines, it was quite a surprise to be given such a luxurious ingredient for a competition.