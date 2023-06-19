Why Steak And Potatoes Are A Match Made In Dinner Heaven

Sometimes, classic food pairings are timeless for a reason. Just take steak and potatoes, for example: From the always-popular French steak frites to a ribeye with cheesy potatoes, the combo is always unbeatable.

And it always has been: Some early American restaurants were dining halls that served meat and potatoes, and the phrase came to be seen as a metaphor for unfussy reliability. After all, the meal was an accessible indulgence. At a New York City chophouse in 1829, a half-dish cost 4 cents — just $1.30 today.

There are a few reasons steak and potatoes go so well together. The first is based on a simple culinary principle of pairing foods: textural variety. Just look at some of the most unusual flavor combos that somehow work well — from peanut butter and pickles to Oreos and orange juice, contrasting textures can create interest on our palates. When it comes to the tenderness of various steaks, chefs can pair firmer ones with creamier recipes like mashed potatoes, or they can serve a more tender cut with a heartier baked potato.

Second, the strength of flavor plays a significant role, as well. Whereas steak tends to have strong savory flavor notes, the mildness of potatoes creates a sort of blank canvas. Rich steak juices and sauces can absorb into starchy potatoes, so flavors echo across a plate and create harmony.

The third reason goes beyond the plate. The science of digestion could actually help explain the popularity of this combination.