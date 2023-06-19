Why Steak And Potatoes Are A Match Made In Dinner Heaven
Sometimes, classic food pairings are timeless for a reason. Just take steak and potatoes, for example: From the always-popular French steak frites to a ribeye with cheesy potatoes, the combo is always unbeatable.
And it always has been: Some early American restaurants were dining halls that served meat and potatoes, and the phrase came to be seen as a metaphor for unfussy reliability. After all, the meal was an accessible indulgence. At a New York City chophouse in 1829, a half-dish cost 4 cents — just $1.30 today.
There are a few reasons steak and potatoes go so well together. The first is based on a simple culinary principle of pairing foods: textural variety. Just look at some of the most unusual flavor combos that somehow work well — from peanut butter and pickles to Oreos and orange juice, contrasting textures can create interest on our palates. When it comes to the tenderness of various steaks, chefs can pair firmer ones with creamier recipes like mashed potatoes, or they can serve a more tender cut with a heartier baked potato.
Second, the strength of flavor plays a significant role, as well. Whereas steak tends to have strong savory flavor notes, the mildness of potatoes creates a sort of blank canvas. Rich steak juices and sauces can absorb into starchy potatoes, so flavors echo across a plate and create harmony.
The third reason goes beyond the plate. The science of digestion could actually help explain the popularity of this combination.
Why meat and potatoes go together, according to science
There are plenty of culinary reasons that potatoes have been one of the best steak side dishes for centuries — but our affinity for the combination could be biological, too. A 2012 study published in the Journal of Food Science suggests that eating steak and potatoes together might actually be better for our digestion and gut health than eating them separately.
For the study, researchers at the Plant & Food Research Institute in New Zealand gave one group of rats only red meat; another group of rats received red meat and "fermentable carbohydrates" in the form of potato starch. The researchers found that the rats which essentially ate meat and potatoes showed better gut microbiota and levels of fatty acids versus the meat-only group. However, there was a catch. The researchers suggested that the starch helped the rats better digest the meat, but they didn't necessarily conclude that potatoes in particular accomplished these benefits more effectively than other carbs could.
And potatoes, while technically a vegetable, aren't as healthy as you think — especially when they're fried or loaded with salt. Red meat can have a negative effect on cardiovascular health, too. So when it comes to meat and potatoes, enjoying them together is delicious and may potentially have some beneficial effects — but moderation is key.