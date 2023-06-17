Drinks You Should Never Order From Popular Fast Food Chains

Fast food drinks are not healthy. That shouldn't be breaking news — there's not a whole lot for sale inside America's biggest chains that puts health first. That's not why we go to those places anyway. If we wanted healthy food, we'd go to the farmers market. We could be brief and tell you to never order anything besides water to drink at a fast food chain, but that doesn't make for very interesting reading. Besides, we want burgers and fries, and an ice-cold drink is essential to finish the salty, savory, and sweet trifecta. So enjoy that Coca-cola, but respect your body's limits.

We'll be examining a lot of different sugary beverages out there. To give you some context, we'd like you to remember the number 36. This number is the grams of added sugar the American Heart Association recommends that men not exceed — not per drink, but per day. For women, the recommendation is no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day.

Soda and other sweet beverages provide a rush of sweetness that floods the body with dopamine and can trigger the same satisfaction as some drugs, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Fast food restaurants make a killing on soft drinks, and the more sugar they include, the more our bodies want to go back. The quest for more has led to some pretty absurd concoctions. We'll look at the sugariest, nastiest, and most harmful blends you might want to avoid.