You Can Turn Any Muffin Mix Into A Quick Cake

Whether you're placed in charge of making a last-minute birthday cake, need to bring something sweet to an event, or are just dealing with a hankering for cake, we've got good news. If you have a humble box of muffin mix stashed in the pantry, you're not out of luck. If you've ever made a fluffy chocolate chip muffin recipe that came out tasting suspiciously like a cupcake, or a spice cake that basically tasted like a muffin, you might not be surprised to hear that you can pretty easily convert a muffin mix recipe into a cake recipe. Some Redditors even allege that boxed muffin mix and boxed cake mix use the same base ingredients, anyway, and there are recipes for making muffins out of cake mix, too.

However, there is a real difference between muffins and cupcakes that might surprise you. For one, cakes usually have more fat, sugar, and eggs than muffins. For two, the way the ingredients are mixed together is different as well — cakes are mixed for longer, so they have a tighter crumb, and muffins tend to have the dry ingredients and wet ingredients mixed separately, then get stirred together just until mixed. That being said, you really can just bake muffin mix batter in a cake pan and top it with frosting, and no one will be the wiser. But there's actually more than one way to turn a boxed muffin mix into a cake.