Whatever Happened To Crispy Cones From Shark Tank?

Crispy Cones is a business run by Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson, who appeared on Shark Tank in March of 2023. The company specializes in soft-serve ice cream, served in cones made of rotisserie-grilled dough dusted with cinnamon sugar or crushed Oreos. Beyond the classic ice cream flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and swirl, Crispy Cones allows customers to enhance their cones with various spreads (Nutella, cookie butter, and peanut butter), fruits, and toppings. They also offer enticing weekly specialty ice cream flavors and monthly specialty cone flavors. At the time of their appearance on Shark Tank, the Carlsons were already operating two locations in Rexburg, Idaho, and Logan, Utah.

Looking to transform their small business into a successful franchise, Jeremy and Kaitlin sought $200,000 from the Sharks for 10% equity in their company. Most of the potential investors were turned off by this ambitiously high valuation and refused to bite. However, Barbara Corcoran cited her experience in food franchising and ultimately offered a deal of $200,000 in exchange for 20% equity. After considering the offer, the couple accepted and walked away with an implied valuation of one million dollars. Though the episode only aired three months ago, the business appears to be doing well and expanding. According to the Crispy Cones website, two new franchise locations are slated to open in Chandler, Arizona, and Provo, Utah.