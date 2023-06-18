We May Finally Know How Olive Garden's Alfredo Sauce Is Made

Restaurant copycat recipes can be fun, whether you want to save money or just like the challenge. Some copycat recipes are based on facts the brand previously shared or even leaked information. For example, an internet rumor has it that Olive Garden published some of its recipes in 2020 before someone caught the mistake and removed them. The recipes have since floated around the internet, including on Reddit subreddits and social media.

In May 2023, TikToker @jordan_the_stallion8 shared an Alfredo sauce recipe he claimed was the leaked Olive Garden sauce. Whether this is the actual recipe was disputed in the comments. One TikToker said, "Umm, I'm a chef for Olive Garden, and he is right, like fully factual." Another replied, "Bro. No, you don't because this isn't right."

Whether or not the recipe was leaked by Olive Garden, this isn't the first time it was shared with the pasta-loving public. At least one Olive Garden manager previously shared it with even more detailed instructions.