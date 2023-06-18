Steak-Crusted Steak Is Basically Inception For Meat

The success of a steak-crusted steak lies in the residual flavor found in what TikTok's Jack Mancuso calls "crust-dust." The amount and type of seasonings you use in the first steak will noticeably carry over to the steak you eat, but the primary flavor being transferred over is undoubtedly still just the taste of cooked beef. So do you really gain anything that simple salt and pepper don't already provide? In comparison to steak that gets coated with salt and pepper right before going into the pan, this is definitely true. When meat is seasoned right before it's cooked, there isn't enough time to allow the salt to draw out its water, resulting in a less concentrated beef flavor.

Dry-brined steak, on the other hand, stands up very well to the flavor punch that crust-dust provides. Dry brining, or salting the meat ahead of time and leaving it to rest in the fridge so that the salt can penetrate the meat, yields a steak that not only develops an excellent sear, but has a much meatier, umami-rich flavor. A regular cut of beef that has been dry-brined is arguably a more unadulterated steak-eating experience — it doesn't have that crumbly mouthfeel from crust-dust, yet still packs a satisfying punch. Ultimately, you probably can't go wrong with any methods discussed in this article, but if the occasion calls for it, you might as well treat your dinner guests to the meaty inception of steak-crusted steak.