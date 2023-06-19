The Forgotten Taco Bell Spokesperson Who Paved The Way For Pete Davidson

There's a new Taco Bell ad where Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson trades his usual late-night comedy trappings for the sunny smiles of his new morning show "Breakfast w/ Peter". Comedian and tabloid darling Davidson's attempt to present a daytime TV-safe performance is the metaphorical hook for Taco Bell's new "toned down and simple" breakfast options. This is far from the first time that Taco Bell has promoted its menu via a celebrity. In fact, this is a trend that dates back more than 30 years, to the year before Davidson was born, when the Man in Black himself, music legend Johnny Cash, was Taco Bell's spokesperson for a time.

We may think of him as one of the original lovable outlaws now, but back in 1992, Cash was neither the stadium-packing rockstar of the past nor the beloved elder statesman poet that he became. In fact, he had been dropped from his long-time record label back in the mid-80s and struggled to make a comeback. In short, he was a man down on his luck and Taco Bell was happy to help.

The ad is simple and effective — nowhere has more choices for under a dollar than Taco Bell — and it perfectly uses Cash's surname and smooth baritone to make that point. But, bizarrely enough, Cash wasn't the only member of the iconic country music supergroup "The Highwaymen" to make a Taco Bell commercial that year.