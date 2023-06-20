You Can Stop Worrying About That Room Temperature Mayo On Your Sandwich

Another huge misconception when it comes to mayo is thinking that it is a dairy product. It is not. Eggs are poultry products, and mayo contains little more than eggs, acid, and neutral oil. In fact, it's very rare that any store-bought mayo contains dairy. That means it has different food safety recommendations than say, that pint of milk in your fridge.

But how is it so tantalizingly creamy, so unlike eggs? That's all thanks to the process known as emulsification. While we may associate mayo's super viscous consistency and rich flavor with cream and butter, it's actually the result of combining the fats and proteins of eggs with acid and oil. So when you're making up a few sandwiches for a picnic in the park, a mayo-based coleslaw, or potato salad for a potluck, you do not have to worry about mayonnaise-induced food poisoning.

In fact, the accompanying veggies and fruits are the most likely culprits of any food poisoning with produce accounting for 46% of all foodborne diseases and illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To prevent food poisoning, it's helpful to add acid from either vinegar or citrus and keep foods in the fridge for as long as possible before transporting and serving. Go ahead and lob some mayo into your next chicken salad sandwich without fear.