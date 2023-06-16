Chef Morimoto And Lyrica Okano Taught Us How To Be A Sushi Master - Exclusive Interview

Chef Morimoto, can you describe your personal perfect sushi order?

Morimoto: I don't go to sushi restaurants much, but when I go to a sushi restaurant, I start by checking the restaurant and then checking the sushi man's skill. The first [thing I order] is Tekka Maki, a tuna roll with seaweed on the outside.

Okano: That's the first roll?

Morimoto: Yes. That requires a very basic technique. Then, give me miso soup.



Okano: Right, the basics.

Morimoto: Give me the right treatment of dashi stock. Yes or no, are there chemical things — MSG? That tells me, what kind of level is this sushi restaurant? What kind of level is this sushi chef? Then, after answering those questions at this restaurant, I can order.

What's the top sign that you're at your restaurant with a really talented sushi chef?

Morimoto: What a talented sushi chef has to ask themselves is, "Okay, am I great? This is my skill. This is my dish." It's not that traditional. After being introduced to Japanese food, you can decide, "Okay, I like this over this" ... Or last time, you made that, so how about this time, you make this? Then maybe you can try going bigger and bigger. That is how I think a sushi chef is a talented chef.

I worked in Japan in a very high-end restaurant for around 20 years. I make it right, so I might say, "No, no, no. Don't do this; you have to do this ..." But it's not the United States. I'm here in Jakarta, Indonesia. Every single city in a country is different. New York is New York. Los Angeles is Los Angeles, Moscow is Moscow, London, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Rome ... All have to do local sushi and provide for their own industry, culture, history, and people. We have to respect that, but unfortunately, most Japanese people don't trust those things. They think sushi is Japan — it's what we do here. Even ... I am Japanese, and I'm doing my own sushi style in New York. Japanese people are going "Oh, this is original. This is original sushi."

Okano: It's different.

Morimoto: It's different. But it should be different. Around the world, people speak languages that are different, faces are different, skin color is different, everything is different — history, educational background. All also have to make their own Japanese-style sushi or sashimi Japanese cuisine ... That's it. You should make your own rules.

Okano: It is not about how talented or how amazing a chef is at making their own sushi, it's about hospitality. It's about giving what the customers want and paying attention to their needs. That is what makes a true sushi chef.