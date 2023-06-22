Why You Should Freeze Your Meat Before Making Steak Tartare

One of the best ways for meat lovers to enjoy a high-quality cut of beef is with the unique preparation of steak tartare. Consisting of finely chopped raw steak mixed with flavorings like Worcestershire sauce, capers, and herbs, steak tartare showcases the rich, complex flavors of the beef in a way few other dishes can. And when properly prepared, it's safe to eat. However, there's one trick to making this simple meaty delight even easier to prepare — freezing your beef before you begin.

To be sure, you don't want to start with a solid block of frozen steak. Instead, give your steak a brief 15-minute chill in the freezer, which will help firm up the meat without completely freezing it. The reasoning behind this perhaps unexpected step should be apparent to anyone who's handled both frozen and fresh meat. It's simply far easier to deal with slightly frozen, firmer cuts than refrigerated or room-temperature ones, which can squish, mush, or slide around your cutting board, making it difficult to do the fine hand-chopping necessary for the best tartare. And with such a short stay in the deep freeze, you don't have to worry about degrading the quality of your high-end beef.