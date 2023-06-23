The Inventive Way To Reheat Steak Without A Microwave
Steak is by no means cheap, so that means if you're going to splurge on a nice ribeye or New York strip, you'll want to savor every last bite. We know it can be quite ambitious to finish an entire steak in one sitting, but anyone who's reheated steak knows the results leave a lot to be desired. If you cook your steak to a perfect medium rare, nuking it in the microwave could have dire consequences. Reheat it for too long or on too high of a heat and you risk winding up with dry, flavorless, and tough steak. Thanks to @aaronalterman on Tiktok, people can reheat their steak to be just as delicious as the first bite out of the pan or off the grill.
The key to reheating steak without using a microwave is first freezing any leftover steak. The next day, simply slice or cube it, throw the steak into a buttered pan, and give it a quick sear on both sides. The end result is a juicy steak that isn't overcooked or dry. In addition to keeping the steak fresher longer, freezing steak makes it easier to cut into thin slices. In the video, the leftover steak is used for a breakfast sandwich, but the steak can be utilized in any way you want.
Leftover steak can be successfully eaten
Comments on the video ranged from those who appreciated the method to those who were upset that the steak was no longer medium rare once reheated. While this is certainly one option for reheating steak, there is no rule that steak has to be reheated. Several people commented that eating cold steak straight from the fridge was the way to go, with one person writing, "Y'all, cold steak the next day is sooo good!"
Even though leftover steak may disappoint you, even with all the tips and tricks, there are some very creative ways to use it. If you don't want to reheat it on the stove, you can use the microwave, but you'll want to make sure to only cook in 30-second intervals. Wrapping your steak with a moist paper towel will help keep moisture inside the meat. Dishes like steak quesadillas and fajitas are a great way to use leftover steak since meat can be sliced super thin and cooked with other flavorful ingredients.