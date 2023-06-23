The Inventive Way To Reheat Steak Without A Microwave

Steak is by no means cheap, so that means if you're going to splurge on a nice ribeye or New York strip, you'll want to savor every last bite. We know it can be quite ambitious to finish an entire steak in one sitting, but anyone who's reheated steak knows the results leave a lot to be desired. If you cook your steak to a perfect medium rare, nuking it in the microwave could have dire consequences. Reheat it for too long or on too high of a heat and you risk winding up with dry, flavorless, and tough steak. Thanks to @aaronalterman on Tiktok, people can reheat their steak to be just as delicious as the first bite out of the pan or off the grill.

The key to reheating steak without using a microwave is first freezing any leftover steak. The next day, simply slice or cube it, throw the steak into a buttered pan, and give it a quick sear on both sides. The end result is a juicy steak that isn't overcooked or dry. In addition to keeping the steak fresher longer, freezing steak makes it easier to cut into thin slices. In the video, the leftover steak is used for a breakfast sandwich, but the steak can be utilized in any way you want.