The Fatty Ingredient That Can Prevent Cheese From Molding

It's always a disappointment when you head to the fridge to prepare a tasty dish or snack, only to find that the ingredients you bought for it have spoiled. If you've stored fresh, soft cheeses such as ricotta and feta, the high moisture levels make it the perfect breeding ground for fungus to appear if conditions are right. You can even find mold on hard cheeses that have been aged, though you might resort to scraping or slicing off the unsightly bits, which is a perfectly acceptable approach. But what if there was a way to stop that mold before it even forms? And a surprisingly easy way at that.

For hard cheeses, there's a useful trick you can use to keep these annoying growths from surfacing. Say you've found the best cheese for a cheeseboard, and you gather your chosen assortment together and begin carefully slicing and arranging each block. When you're finished and it's time to store your unused cheese, simply coat all the edges that you've sliced off with a light layer of salted butter, and you can be sure that the fatty spread will become a mold-resistant barrier. Butter is one dairy product that mildew can't easily grow on, even at room temperature, and it has everything to do with its uniquely high fat content.