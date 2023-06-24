This Fast Food Joint Specializes In Aggressively Long French Fries

Rejoice that the closest thing to perpetual French fries has been invented: Toro Fries. They take center stage in the fight to create everlasting crispy strips of potato, thanks to their impressive foot-long length. Once cooked up, they are served in a basket and garnished with a seemingly never-ending range of cheesy sauces, including truffle, wasabi, salted egg, and barbecue. To achieve their immense length, Toro Fries are created using mashed potato that's squeezed through a press and deep-fried, as you can see in this oddly-satisfying video from the GOGO FOOD YouTube channel.

As intriguing as Toro Fries are, you've probably never heard of them in the U.S. Don't worry, you're not suffering from French fry amnesia, it's the simple fact that Toro Fries aren't widely available over here. The saucy fries are particularly successful in Thailand where the company has its main restaurant, and appear to have reached America during a sadly short-lived franchising setup in Los Angeles in 2020.

It turns out these enormous fries originated in Japan, but how do they stack up against record-beating competitors from around the world?