There's Some Rationale Behind Bacon's Infuriating Unsealable Packaging
It's 7 a.m., and you're feeling like eggs and bacon for breakfast. You open your vacuum-sealed package of bacon and remove a few strips. Sure, you can cook the entire package, eat a few strips, and put the rest in a container, hoping your spouse or kids don't eat it all in one sitting, like candy. Or, you can cook only what you plan to eat that day, which means you'll need to do one of two things. You can wrap it up and store it in the fridge, or you can package it the same way and freeze it.
Although it's not a major inconvenience, when you think about all the deli meats that are packaged in resealable bags, it begs the question: Why isn't bacon packaged the same way? It all boils down to the shelf life of meat packaged in a resealable bag compared to meat that's been vacuum sealed. Vacuum sealing raw bacon keeps it fresh for three to five times longer than resealable packaging, according to VacMaster.
Vacuum sealing delays the spoilage process
Vacuum sealing bacon removes excessive oxygen from the package, which keeps it fresh for longer and delays the spoilage process, as the USDA explains. This is especially important for grocery stores because it means the bacon can stay fresh for months on shelves, if refrigerated continuously at under 40 degrees. This also means your bacon will be good for months in your fridge, too, if unopened. If refrigerated bacon were stored in resealable bags, after opening it would last about a week, not months.
Although you can find posts on Reddit, TikTok, and elsewhere from people who are sick and tired of conventional bacon packaging, the fact that it doesn't shouldn't be surprising. After all, raw chicken, raw steak, and raw beef also don't come in packaging that can be re-closed after opening. The good news is, you always have the option to freeze uncooked meat that's been opened or vacuum seal your food yourself to preserve it for longer (you just need your own vacuum sealer).