There's Some Rationale Behind Bacon's Infuriating Unsealable Packaging

It's 7 a.m., and you're feeling like eggs and bacon for breakfast. You open your vacuum-sealed package of bacon and remove a few strips. Sure, you can cook the entire package, eat a few strips, and put the rest in a container, hoping your spouse or kids don't eat it all in one sitting, like candy. Or, you can cook only what you plan to eat that day, which means you'll need to do one of two things. You can wrap it up and store it in the fridge, or you can package it the same way and freeze it.

Although it's not a major inconvenience, when you think about all the deli meats that are packaged in resealable bags, it begs the question: Why isn't bacon packaged the same way? It all boils down to the shelf life of meat packaged in a resealable bag compared to meat that's been vacuum sealed. Vacuum sealing raw bacon keeps it fresh for three to five times longer than resealable packaging, according to VacMaster.