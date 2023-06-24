The Key To Making Canned Fruit Taste Better Is A Squeeze Of Citrus

Canned foods like fruits can be an affordable and convenient way to incorporate some nutritious foods into one's diet, and they have the advantage of a much longer shelf life than fresh produce. Some canned fruit can be overly sweet because it has been swimming in there soaking up that sugary syrup, but there is a simple solution to help improve the flavor profile.

As is noted by the Canned Food Alliance, all fruits have naturally occurring sugars, but there are different levels of sweetness depending on what you buy at the supermarket. They use the example of peaches to demonstrate. Buying canned peaches in a light syrup can contain 16.6 grams of sugar, while peaches with 100% juice have 12.8 grams. Canned peaches with no sugar added have six grams of sugar. If you need to mitigate some of that sweetness, adding just a dash of citrus from something such as lime or lemon juice to those canned peaches, pears, or pineapples can make it taste better.