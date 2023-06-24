You've Probably Been Drinking Water Wrong, According To TikTok

It's no secret that staying well hydrated is fundamental to maintaining good health. Capable of much more than just quenching our thirst, water helps to regulate our body temperature and mood, improve focus and sleep quality, lubricate our joints, and keep infection at bay. And yet, according to the National Library of Medicine, chronic dehydration affects a whopping three-quarters of Americans.

In a video that has garnered hundreds of thousands of views, sisters Jill and Jenna, creators of the TikTok account @GutTalkGirls, explain that if proper hydration is what you're after, drinking plain water just isn't enough. "You're not getting any electrolytes," Jenna points out. To remedy this, she recommends zhuzh-ing up your regular old water with some lemon juice and a sprinkle of sea salt, which she claims is "better for hydration." To appreciate how the addition of salt and lemon can improve water's ability to hydrate our bodies, we must first understand the role of electrolytes.

Electrolytes are substances that break down into positively or negatively charged ions once dissolved in water. While our brains, hearts, muscles, and nervous systems depend on the electrical charge of these ions to carry out their functions, electrolytes are most notable for their role in maintaining the balance of fluids between our cells and tissues.