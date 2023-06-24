The Funky Ingredient That Could Change How You Think Of Egg Salad

When you think every iteration of egg salad has been tried, think again. There are numerous ways to upgrade your egg salad, from using the right mayo to adding garnishes like fresh herbs. One ingredient you may never have thought about adding is prepared horseradish. One TikTok creator shared a video claiming horseradish is "The fourth ingredient that makes all the difference." This recipe keeps it simple by combining horseradish with hard-boiled eggs, mayo, and Dijon mustard before imparting additional flavor with fresh herbs and sweet pickle relish.

People were quick to share their opinions on the unusual ingredient, with one person noting they use these ingredients for making potato salad. Several people loved the addition of heat from the addition of horseradish. One person commented, "I love the bite of horseradish."

Since horseradish is known to pack a punch, one commenter on TikTok wondered whether it made the egg salad spicy overall. The creator assuaged their concerns, which means this recipe is still accessible regardless of someone's spice tolerance. Due to its unique flavor properties, horseradish is a great way to upgrade an occasionally bland and basic dish into something more remarkable.