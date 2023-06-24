The Funky Ingredient That Could Change How You Think Of Egg Salad
When you think every iteration of egg salad has been tried, think again. There are numerous ways to upgrade your egg salad, from using the right mayo to adding garnishes like fresh herbs. One ingredient you may never have thought about adding is prepared horseradish. One TikTok creator shared a video claiming horseradish is "The fourth ingredient that makes all the difference." This recipe keeps it simple by combining horseradish with hard-boiled eggs, mayo, and Dijon mustard before imparting additional flavor with fresh herbs and sweet pickle relish.
People were quick to share their opinions on the unusual ingredient, with one person noting they use these ingredients for making potato salad. Several people loved the addition of heat from the addition of horseradish. One person commented, "I love the bite of horseradish."
Since horseradish is known to pack a punch, one commenter on TikTok wondered whether it made the egg salad spicy overall. The creator assuaged their concerns, which means this recipe is still accessible regardless of someone's spice tolerance. Due to its unique flavor properties, horseradish is a great way to upgrade an occasionally bland and basic dish into something more remarkable.
What's so special about horseradish?
Horseradish is a root vegetable characterized by its pungent flavor that introduces heat differently than what people experience with hot peppers. If you don't like spicy food, you might still enjoy horseradish. Outside of its use in food, some swear by taking a bite of pure horseradish to clear their sinuses, which happens thanks to the secretion of an oil known as allyl isothiocyanate.
Horseradish is in the same family as wasabi and thus delivers the same sharpness. If you want to use fresh horseradish in your food, peel it and grate it from the root first. Many prefer prepared horseradish, which has already been ground into a paste with vinegar and water. The amount of zing you want in a sauce, condiment, or recipe will determine how much horseradish to use, so start small and taste as you go.
Traditionally, horseradish is served with prime rib or roast beef as a creamy sauce or dolloped directly onto the meat. Horseradish brightens up the richness of fatty cuts of meat and lends further freshness. If you like to sip on something spicy, horseradish can also be added to a bloody mary. While this egg salad tip might seem new, horseradish and eggs have long been a match made in heaven, as they are often found together in deviled egg recipes. Like with meat, adding prepared horseradish to deviled eggs cuts through the richness of egg yolks to add flavor — but not excessive heat.