For Sweeter Corn On The Cob, Add Milk

While you can certainly buy frozen and canned corn all year round, it simply doesn't compare to that sweet snap you get when biting into a fresh summer ear — the later in the season, the better. And it is super simple to make. After shucking, drop a few ears into boiling water, keep it submerged for 3 to 5 minutes, and you've just made corn on the cob.

However, it could be so much tastier. When you boil corn, the high temperature breaks down the starch, creating simpler sugars, which taste sweeter. Adding milk to the mix even kicks the sweetness up a notch. This is because milk also has carbohydrates that break down when heated to help the corn taste even sweeter. It doesn't take much milk to get the job done, either. A single cup added to the boiling water is enough to sweeten the deal.