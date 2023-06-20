Much Older Italian Barbecue Cooks Faster Than The American Version (But Gets The Same Results)

Outdoor grilling is one American pastime that has cemented itself as one of the nation's favorite ways to enjoy a savory meal with good company. Whether you're barbecuing as a delicious Fourth of July tradition or simply love going cookout-hopping during the summer, each year provides meat lovers with lots of opportunities to grill out. In the U.S., it's common practice to follow the "low and slow" rule when cooking up the most tender, mouthwatering cuts of meat possible. Grilling or smoking fall-off-the-bone meats has become something of an art form throughout the country, especially in America's southern "barbecue belt", and has been traced back to colonial times. Although, some other countries around the world have been doing it for much longer, albeit a little differently.

A cookout in America is equivalent to an Italian grigliata, which translates to "grill out". Italian barbecue involves a plethora of tasty entrees that are lighter and offer more variety. For instance, it's common to find grigliata dishes like grilled leafy salads, stuffed eggplants and mushrooms, or even thin-crust pizza. Freshly caught fish and smoked steak kabobs are also typical Italian barbecue fare, and of course, there's always a list of more traditional pitmaster favorites, like steaks, ribs, or perfectly charred chicken. However, this lighter menu isn't the only way in which cookouts in Italy differ from those in America. Low and slow ideology is thrown out the window, and instead, Italians prefer to flame grill their food the complete opposite way.