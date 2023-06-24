For Extra Fluffy Cookies, Just Use Boxed Cake Mix

If you prefer your cookies on the softer side rather than firm and crispy, boxed cake mix is the ticket to dessert paradise. To make extra fluffy cookies using boxed cake mix, there are a few tips and tricks to follow. To form the ideal cake-like bite, be sure to use a light hand and avoid over-mixing the dough, as doing so can cause the cookies to become tough and dense. Instead, mix the dough just until the ingredients are combined. Use a handy scoop or spoon to drop the dough onto a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake the cookies at the right temperature and for the correct amount of time. Most boxed cake mix cookies recipes will call for baking them in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

The beauty of using boxed cake mix for cookies is that everything you need is within reach, resulting in a mess-free — or, at the very least, a less messy — experience. Feel free to jazz up your cookies with your favorite chocolate chips, candies, nuts, and food coloring — whatever your heart desires.

So, next time you're in the mood for a fresh plate of cookies, why not give cake mix a try? You might be surprised at how delicious and easy it can be to whip up the perfect batch every single time. And if not, there's always a celebration worthy of good ol' cake.