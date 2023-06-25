Turn Leftover Cookie Dough Into Homemade Cookie Crisp Cereal

Leftover cookie dough? It's hard to believe there might be an occasion when even a tiny bit of cookie dough remains unbaked or uneaten. However, throwing out leftover cookie dough would be a crime against deliciousness. Instead, put that dough to good use and recreate one of the best sugary kids' cereals ever made: Cookie Crisp. It's been around in one form or another since the '70s. Today it's made by General Mills. Cookie Crisp looks like tiny chocolate chip cookies just waiting to be poured into a bowl and covered with cold milk.

You can create a delectable homemade version with your leftover chocolate chip cookie dough! Roll up tiny portions of dough that are between 1/2 inch and 3/4 inch in size. They don't have to be perfect as long as they're fairly close in size, so they'll cook through at the same rate. Arrange them on a cookie sheet and bake at the temperature indicated on the package or in the recipe for just six to eight minutes or until browned on the edges and set. Let the teeny cookies cool completely (so they'll crisp up), and they're ready to enjoy.