Turn Leftover Cookie Dough Into Homemade Cookie Crisp Cereal
Leftover cookie dough? It's hard to believe there might be an occasion when even a tiny bit of cookie dough remains unbaked or uneaten. However, throwing out leftover cookie dough would be a crime against deliciousness. Instead, put that dough to good use and recreate one of the best sugary kids' cereals ever made: Cookie Crisp. It's been around in one form or another since the '70s. Today it's made by General Mills. Cookie Crisp looks like tiny chocolate chip cookies just waiting to be poured into a bowl and covered with cold milk.
You can create a delectable homemade version with your leftover chocolate chip cookie dough! Roll up tiny portions of dough that are between 1/2 inch and 3/4 inch in size. They don't have to be perfect as long as they're fairly close in size, so they'll cook through at the same rate. Arrange them on a cookie sheet and bake at the temperature indicated on the package or in the recipe for just six to eight minutes or until browned on the edges and set. Let the teeny cookies cool completely (so they'll crisp up), and they're ready to enjoy.
There are so many possibilities for this homemade take on a fave cereal
While Cookie Crisp cereal will always hold a special place in dessert-for-breakfast lovers' hearts, there are advantages to this homemade take. The real Cookie Crisp cereal is artificially flavored to taste like chocolate chip cookies. After all, the company has to make some attempt to make the cereal at least a little healthy. However, a cereal made from actual cookie dough is the real chocolate-chip deal, so you probably shouldn't get in the habit of serving homemade Cookie Crisp to your family every morning. Like mini-pancake cereal, it's a delightful, once-in-a-while treat.
Homemade Cookie Crisp can also be enjoyed as a topping for ice cream sundaes or layered into fruit and yogurt parfaits. The Big Man's World suggests adding mini cookies to trail mix or to top overnight oats. Best of all, just as Cookie Crisp manufacturers have tried out different flavors over the years, you can use any kind of cookie dough when making the cereal at home. Try sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin, or brownie cookies. Pour homemade Cookie Crisp into a bowl with milk, turn on some old-school Saturday morning cartoons, and dig into the best breakfast ever!