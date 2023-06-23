Lebanon Bologna Is Very Different From The American Kind You Know And Love

Lebanon is a Middle Eastern country that comprises a narrow strip of land that borders Syria and Israel. It has a robust culture with beautiful architecture, a rich history, and sublime Middle Eastern cuisine. If you scrutinize the food, you find an abundance of dishes made with poultry, seafood, lamb, goat, whole grains, vegetables, and more. However, you will not find Lebanon bologna on that list. That is because the tasty sweet and sour meat didn't originate in the Middle East. Its birthplace is in Pennsylvania — specifically Lebanon County.

While bologna is made from a mix of ground meats, including anything from pork to turkey, authentic Lebanon bologna is made primarily of beef. While this helps create the distinction, the difference between bologna and Lebanon bologna goes much deeper. For instance, while the meat for bologna is finely ground and packed into a casing for cooking, Lebanon bologna is cured and smoked with a distinct blend of salt, spices, and sugar to give it a unique flavor.