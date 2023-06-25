A Ramen Spice Packet Can Transform A Mayo-Free Coleslaw

It's hard to definitively say that any one type of food is the true opposite of another. But it's not controversial to say that the opposite of fresh vegetables lies somewhere in the ultra-processed neighborhood where instant ramen lives, along with marshmallow peeps and gas station hot dogs. So you may be surprised to hear that buying more ramen is part of a quick, cheap, and easy hack to eat more vegetables.

The small parcels of seasoning are long-life flavor bombs that pack an umami-rich Asian punch. Though it's not their original purpose, if used in coleslaw, the spice pack can help replace the heavy mayo-based dressings that not only smother the flavors in play but are usually packed with empty calories, with dressings that add brightness and vibrancy to crunchy shredded vegetables.

Ramen spice packets tend to contain salt, MSG (which has a bad reputation, but will make your salad incredibly moreish), and carefully measured quantities of onion, garlic, black pepper, ginger, and soy sauce powders, along with other spices and flavorings depending on your favored brand or style. There's no need to measure anything, and you won't fill up your cupboard with obscure powders you barely use. There's enough flavor and variety within the pack itself, so the dressings can be super simple. Just whisk it into a simple vinaigrette of oil, vinegar, and a little sugar, and say hello to a whole new world of (almost) instant healthy meals.