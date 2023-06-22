Alix Earle's Bagel Order Is Dividing Tables

In a recent viral video, TikTok star Alix Earle surprised followers with her breakfast order, which features an interesting choice of bagel, cream cheese, and a classic New Jersey ​​breakfast meat. In the caption, Earle urges fans not to judge her sandwich concoction, saying it's her go-to order. Earle then describes her "weird bagel order:" pork roll with cream cheese on an egg bagel.

For those who aren't familiar with the TikToker, Earle is a social media personality and beauty influencer with 5.4 million followers on the platform. Though she is a New Jersey native, Earle is known more for her Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos than her taste in bagels.

Even the bagel shop seemed to be surprised when Earle placed her order. In the video, she shared, "The worker at the bagel store was like, 'Who was the weirdo who ordered this?' It was me!" After taking a bite, Earle seemed to really enjoy it, though she added that the bagel was a little lighter on the cream cheese than she normally likes. After first saying that it looked disgusting, Earle's younger sister admitted that the bagel wasn't bad after trying a bite. Earle shook her head and declared, "It's the best bagel ever."

Viewers seemed to be divided on the bagel order, which grossed out some and appealed to others. In response to a curious commenter, Earle said that the bagel was from Baron's Bagels, which has locations in Brick Township and Point Pleasant, NJ.