Alix Earle's Bagel Order Is Dividing Tables
In a recent viral video, TikTok star Alix Earle surprised followers with her breakfast order, which features an interesting choice of bagel, cream cheese, and a classic New Jersey breakfast meat. In the caption, Earle urges fans not to judge her sandwich concoction, saying it's her go-to order. Earle then describes her "weird bagel order:" pork roll with cream cheese on an egg bagel.
For those who aren't familiar with the TikToker, Earle is a social media personality and beauty influencer with 5.4 million followers on the platform. Though she is a New Jersey native, Earle is known more for her Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos than her taste in bagels.
Even the bagel shop seemed to be surprised when Earle placed her order. In the video, she shared, "The worker at the bagel store was like, 'Who was the weirdo who ordered this?' It was me!" After taking a bite, Earle seemed to really enjoy it, though she added that the bagel was a little lighter on the cream cheese than she normally likes. After first saying that it looked disgusting, Earle's younger sister admitted that the bagel wasn't bad after trying a bite. Earle shook her head and declared, "It's the best bagel ever."
Viewers seemed to be divided on the bagel order, which grossed out some and appealed to others. In response to a curious commenter, Earle said that the bagel was from Baron's Bagels, which has locations in Brick Township and Point Pleasant, NJ.
Pork roll (or Taylor ham) is the star of the show
Some viewers were confused by what pork roll was in the first place. "Jersey thing," Alix Earle clarified simply. The processed meat is a popular breakfast sandwich staple in the Garden State that looks a little bit like bologna or Canadian bacon. Really, it's a mix of pork, salt, and spices that's been smoked and sugar-cured. What you actually call this breakfast meat depends on where in New Jersey you hail from — the Northern part of the state generally calls it Taylor ham and the Southern part tends to call it pork roll. Earle seems to fall clearly on team pork roll — she makes a pointed comment on her preferred name for the meat toward the end of her video, saying, "Also, it's pork roll, not Taylor ham."
@alixearle
DONT judge before you try it. Its my GO TO #jerseybagels
In the comments section, there was a lot of spirited participation in the pork roll versus Taylor ham debate, though viewers also seemed split on whether or not they would actually try Earle's concoction. "How on earth did you discover this," one TikToker wondered. "Pork on a bagel...... my Jewish soul is crying," another lamented. A lot of commenters seemed to have similar tastes, gushing over the unorthodox mix of toppings. One wrote, "This is my order and we are not lying it is goooooood."