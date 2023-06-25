America's Favorite Drunk Snack Is Very Predictable

Coming in a respectable second is that bar staple chicken wings, which earned the top spot in eight states. Not the easiest of foods to consume without making a mess even when your faculties aren't impaired. But they're fried and saucy and you can dip them in ranch, and what's a little sauce on your clothing to those who have imbibed? The bronze medal in the favorite-drunk-snack category ended up a two-way tie, with grilled cheese and nachos each claiming four states. Translation: Inebriated Americans love their gooey melted cheese.

And speaking of cheese, pizza landed in fourth place, being the number one selection in three states. This is a bit of a surprise when you consider that in one 2019 poll, grabbing a late-night slice on the way home from the bar prevailed among drinkers as America's most popular drunken routine. Perhaps the most shocking discovery is that breakfast food only triumphed in a single state. It appears Nevadans enjoy their drunken gambling with a side of eggs and bacon.

Whether people regret the money spent (33% do) or the food eaten (that would be 57%), whether they even forget that they ate the food (27% admit to that) the next day, the drunken snack is a time-honored ritual that's here to stay. And for now, at least, probably the most iconically American food is also the one we turn to in our time of alcohol-induced hunger.