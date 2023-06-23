The Bougie Sparkling Water People Are Rushing To Get At Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although there are plenty of sparkling waters for sale at Costco, few stand out as much as Socosani. Martin Riese, one of TikTok's most beloved water connoisseurs, was thrilled to find Socosani at his local Costco, and promptly shared all the ways that this Peruvian brand beats out all others.

According to Riese's TikTok, Socosani sparkling water has a TDS of 1,800. TDS, or total dissolved solids, refers to the amount of minerals present in a given water sample. As such, Socosani has higher levels of minerals than, say, Fiji sparkling water, which has an overall TDS of 222.

Socosani's high TDS includes a higher-than-average silica content of 108 milligrams per liter, as compared to Fiji's 93 milligrams per liter. Riese explained that silica helps make water feel and taste smooth, so Socosani is objectively smoother than Fiji and other sparkling waters.