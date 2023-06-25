Why You Should Be Freezing Your Leftover Canned Coconut Milk

Recipes with coconut milk often require only a small amount, which leaves the rest of the can unused. There are many creative ways to use coconut milk, but those leftovers only last so long. Whether you enjoy making smoothies, blended cocktails, or curry, freezing leftover coconut milk means it'll be available when you want some — and you won't have to open a new can.

Coconut milk can last in the refrigerator for about a week in an airtight container. If you freeze it, it lasts months — but you should be aware of a few things. Coconut milk isn't extracted directly from a coconut, which is how coconut water is made. Rather, coconut milk is made by blending water with grated mature coconut flesh, then straining out the solids. Commercial coconut milk also typically includes added stabilizers or emulsifiers.

Since coconut milk is a blended creation, it will separate when left standing long enough, and that includes when it's frozen. The fat or "cream" will rise to the top, leaving liquid and sediment at the bottom. However, you can use a handheld blender to mix the cream and water back together. Be aware that thawed coconut milk may have a grainier texture than coconut milk that was never frozen. You may not want to use it if the texture can make or break the dish.