The Viral McDonald's Hotcakes Copycat That Features A Popular Soda

After flipping one of the hotcakes, the TikToker proclaims it looks "exactly like a McDonald's pancake," though the copycat version does look substantially lighter in color than the real deal. He concludes that the cakes are "fluffy but doughy" and very close to the original in texture and flavor. Topped with sugary syrup and real butter, they do look pretty tempting.

Still, many commenters were doubtful of the copycat recipe. "Yoooo! Sprite in pancakes?!" one user wrote. Others knocked the use of Bisquick and another commenter claiming to be a former McDonald's employee said that the franchise doesn't actually make their hotcakes like this, which isn't exactly a surprise.

Other viewers were more supportive, offering up their own positive experiences with citrusy, fizzy pancake hacks. Someone wrote of their own citrus-forward twist: "Yeah, I've always used lemonade instead of water." Others had theories on the science behind using soda in a pancake recipe. "Normally you put fizzy water in pancakes to get them more fluffy so the sprite does the same effect," one viewer wrote. This is said to work by increasing the production of bubbles in the mixture, which aerate the batter as the pancake cooks (via Delish). The citric acid in Sprite may also react with the ingredients in Bisquick to increase fluffiness-producing chemical reactions. Those turned off by the sugary soda's inclusion can always go the more traditional route and add water, buttermilk, or milk and lemon juice.