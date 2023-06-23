Why Fried Foods Always Taste Better In A Restaurant

Deep-fried foods should cook fully submerged in oil, which means you're going to need to use quite a lot of it. Furthermore, you'll need to be sure to use a big enough pot or fryer to contain both the oil and the food you're frying without overcrowding it. But if you're worried about the resulting food being too greasy, rest assured: Most of that oil will be left behind. As food comes into contact with the frying oil, any moisture begins to vaporize almost on contact. That vapor creates a shield from the oil, which means most of it is not actually absorbed. The final greasiness has nothing to do with how much oil you use, but rather, the amount of time it spends cooking in the oil (and the temperature — but we'll get to that in a moment).

If it's not greasiness but waste you're worried about, rest assured: Most restaurants use frying oil several times, and home cooks can too. Once you've finished frying, set the oil aside to cool completely, then strain it through a fine mesh strainer. Store it in a cool dry place, and you'll be able to use it between three and eight more times, depending on what you're frying. (If it's breaded items, you'll want to use it slightly fewer times, and if the oil itself has been kept past a month or two, it's best to dispose of it safely and start fresh.)