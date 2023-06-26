The Blurred Line Between Boba Tea And Fast Food

In recent years, boba tea has been one of the top trendsetters in the world of specialty beverages that never fails to draw a crowd. It's unique, aesthetically striking, and usually comes in an array of fun colors and flavors to sip on. The market for these beloved pearl-infused milk teas has been wildly successful in America and is projected to increase in value in years to come with the growing popularity of cafes and coffee shop culture. To capitalize on its proven success, more and more fast food restaurants are beginning to offer the fan-favorite Taiwanese drink on menus throughout the country. It makes sense for chains like Dunkin' and Panda Express to experiment with boba flavors and poppable bubble add-ons as they've done in the past, but now even more fast food restaurants are looking to give it a go.

West Coast-based burger joint Jack in the Box has also hopped on the boba tea bandwagon and will be testing out three flavors in a few locations. San Diego, Torrance, and Long Beach are the Californian cities that will get to experience the roll-out of the new Asian-inspired drinks first. These new flavors will include a creamy and classic Milk Tea Boba with added vanilla, Iced Coffee with Boba, and a tea-flavored Vanilla Shake with Boba, topped with whipped cream. As bubble tea makes its way into the realm of fast food, it's got us wondering if similar chains will follow suit.