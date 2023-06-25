Foods You Don't Actually Need To Refrigerate

Everyone tries to make bread last longer. Fresh bread from a bakery will go stale remarkably quickly. How often have you gotten a loaf only to find it solid as a rock a day later? Sliced bread from a grocery tends to last longer owing to the amount of preservatives included. This helps keep the bread soft and supple longer, but still, bread can grow mold or go stale shockingly fast. It is tempting to stick bread in the fridge to help it last longer. However, storing bread in the refrigerator is not the answer you are looking for.

While, yes, the refrigerator will help prevent the bread from getting moldy, it comes at a price. Bread placed in the refrigerator will get stale much faster than bread stored in other ways. The cold temperatures found in the refrigerator cause the starches in the bread to lose moisture and dry out. This happens to bread stored in the cold unless the bread is entirely frozen in the freezer. This will preserve the moisture of the bread and prevent it from molding.

Grocery store bread left on the counter without other intervention will typically last about a week. Another option is to invest in a breadbox, which can extend the life and quality of fresh bread for several days.