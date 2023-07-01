Whole-Roasted Duck Recipe

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to prepare roast duck for your next special dinner. For starters, the meat is incredibly savory and an excellent accompaniment to a wide assortment of side dishes. Or perhaps you're bored of eating chicken but want to stick to poultry for the occasion. Or maybe you've never tried duck before and are curious to taste something new. Much like chicken, you can buy duck legs or breasts individually, but if you're feeding more than 2 people or want to have leftovers, a whole duck is the way to go.

You might be intimidated as you eye the large bird in the supermarket or at the butcher shop, but roasting it whole is as straightforward as dealing with an entire chicken. Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave brings us this whole-roasted duck recipe that will take all the guesswork out of the equation. "I love how this recipe is fairly simple and makes roasting a whole duck approachable," she shares. For a flavor-packed result, she seasons the bird with paprika and fresh herb butter.