How Fast Food Actually Differs From Street Food

Fast food and street food have a lot of similarities, including the quick nature in which you can receive a mouthwatering meal. However, the key differences between the two offer enough degrees of separation to regard them as individual things. As the name suggests, street food is served along the road or on a sidewalk. Sometimes, these stands are conveniently located near a seating area, while other times the food is served in a grab-and-go style. Often, these stalls aren't owned by corporations, but rather by small vendors and area locals.

In contrast, fast food restaurants are usually regulated by parent companies. Though these meals can also be taken to go, indoor seating is typically provided in a relaxing, air-conditioned environment. The preparation methods also differ; fast food establishments sometimes prepare food using previously cooked and reheated goods. Street food is frequently whipped up on the spot as soon as the customer orders it, providing a fresher, often healthier, alternative. Another difference between the two can be traced to their respective beginnings.