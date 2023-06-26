Chef Morimoto's Sushi Ordering Trick To Tell If Your Chef Is Any Good - Exclusive

If you sit down at a hitherto unexplored sushi bar, don't go ordering a dragon roll right away, even if your stomach rumbles for the nori, avocado, shrimp, and cucumber combo. First, test your sushi chef by ordering the basics, as Masaharu Morimoto does.

"I don't go to sushi restaurants much, but when I go to a sushi restaurant, I start by checking the restaurant and then checking the sushi man's skill," the mastermind behind "Morimoto's Sushi Master" exclusively told Mashed in a recent interview. You can't do that if you start complicated. Instead, Morimoto suggests beginning with Tekka Maki — a simple, fresh tuna roll wrapped in rice and seaweed. "That requires a very basic technique," Morimoto told Mashed.

After judging the quality of the sushi chef's Tekka Maki, the Iron Chef recommends you try a miso soup. What you're looking for is a high-quality dashi stock, Morimoto says. "Yes or no, are there chemical things — MSG?" the chef extrapolated. "That tells me, what kind of level is this sushi restaurant? What kind of level is this sushi chef?" If the Tekka Maki and miso soup aren't up to your standards, it's unlikely the rest of the menu will be either.