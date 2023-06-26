Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Fans' Favorite Hydrating Drink

Whether for a quick workout or while working hard all day long, we're always on the search for the best ways to stay hydrated. Brands know the profit potential in this market, too, hence the rainbow of assorted sports drinks available in every grocery store, vending machine, and quick mart. In an exclusive survey, Mashed asked fans to vote for their favorite beverage to stay hydrated. The survey received a whopping 35,000 votes, and the results were surprising.

Though coconut water is often touted as an excellent source of nutrients and electrolytes, only 5% of respondents said it was their go-to choice. A study from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition claims milk is more effective at rehydration than water, but only 3% selected milk over other drink choices. One bottled hydration drink that is definitely not a favorite is Pedialyte, which came in last place with only 2% of votes.

Coming in second place for our readers' favorite beverage to stay hydrated was Gatorade — but before fans of the popular sports drink take any victory laps, it should be noted that Gatorade was the choice of only 12% of our respondents. Despite its celebrity endorsements and extensive marketing, it couldn't beat the simplest hydration drink of all: water. An incredible 78% of thirsty respondents preferred H2O, whether from expensive bottled waters extracted from remote mountain springs or the free stuff flowing from the tap.